A ritual to ‘cure’ farmer ends in 4 murders and an encounter in UP

A religious ritual meant to rid a 45-year-old farmer of what his family believed was spirit possession turned deadly Tuesday when he allegedly shot dead his wife and two priests at their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh.

Police said Arvind Singh then took his licensed revolver and locked himself inside a room with his three children.

For nearly seven hours, police tried to persuade him to surrender.

Then they heard a gunshot from inside.

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Police broke open the door and rushed in. Inside, they found Arvind’s 9-year-old son seriously injured, allegedly shot by his father.

Arvind allegedly opened fire at the police team, which retaliated, injuring him. Both Arvind and his son were taken to hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.