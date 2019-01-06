Shahjahanpur: Teacher accused of ‘molestation’, probe ordered

A group of students from a college in Shahjahanpur district submitted a written complaint to the district administration on Friday against a teacher accusing him of “molesting” them in class. They also accused another teacher of taking money and forcing them to take private tuition classes.

A team, comprising the district Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) who also holds the additional charge of District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) and the tehsildar, has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and submit a report in three days.

“A group of girls submitted a written complaint on Friday against a teacher accusing him of molesting them. They also alleged that another teacher had been forcing them to take private tuition. Both the teachers are serving in the college on an ad hoc basis. I have asked the BSA and the tehsildar to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report,” said the city magistrate.

Denying the allegations, the accused teacher said, “The principal orchestrated the whole thing. Recently, the principal had removed the other teacher against whom the girls have also complained from the college. When the latter complained to the BSA, the teacher was reinstated. The principal thinks that I used my political contacts to help the person,” the teacher said.

“I have been associated with the institution for the last four to five months. Most of the girls who have brought the allegations are not in my class. The signatures were taken a couple of days ago on a blank paper,” the accused teacher claimed.

The BSA confirmed that the teacher, who was removed from the college, was later reinstated on his order.

Talking to The Indian Express, the principal denied having any knowledge of the incident and claimed that the girls directly went to the district administration with their complaint.