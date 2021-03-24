Shahjahanpur student dies, a month after she was set on fire: Police

On February 22, the woman was found with severe burns along a national highway in Shahjahanpur district after she was seen leaving her college alone.

A 23-year-old college student from Shahjahanpur succumbed to burns on Tuesday, a month after she was allegedly set on fire by three persons following a failed sexual assault attempt, said police.

On February 22, the woman was found with severe burns along a national highway in Shahjahanpur district after she was seen leaving her college alone. The BA second-year student was studying at a college run by Mumukshu Ashram of former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand.

Police have claimed to have recovered CCTV footage showing the woman going out of her college through the back gate. However, they did not find enough evidence to confirm that how she was set on fire. Four people have been arrested on the basis of the woman’s dying declaration, recorded at Lucknow’s Shyama Prasad Mukharjee Civil Hospital last month. She had alleged that she was set her on fire after a failed sexual bid.



In her dying declaration, the woman had said that on the day of the incident her college friend asked her go to a particular place. After she left her college, three people, including two of her friend’s relatives, approached her on the way. They allegedly tried to sexually assault her and later set her on fire with an intention to kill her.

The medical report, however, showed no penetration. The accused have been booked for murder.



Talking to The Indian Express, Shahjahanpur S Anand said the doctors who were involved in her treatment said the woman was showing great recovery and they were about to declare her “safe”. However, her condition deteriorated unexpectedly and she died at the Civil Hospital around 2 am on Tuesday.