Shahjahanpur Quarantine notices pasted outside homes of Kota students, DM says protocol

These students are among the 10,500 the state brought back from Kota last week in over 300 buses. (Express Photo) These students are among the 10,500 the state brought back from Kota last week in over 300 buses. (Express Photo)

The Shahjahanpur district administration in the state has pasted notices outside the homes of 103 students brought back from Kota in Rajasthan, notifying people about their 14-day quarantine and asking them to maintain distance. It is the only district in the state to take such a step.

These students are among the 10,500 the state brought back from Kota last week in over 300 buses. Once they returned to their home districts, health authorities conducted rapid antibody tests to check if they had contracted the virus that causes the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The students

tested negative.

Chief Minister Adityanath also instructed the students to download the Arogya Setu mobile app on their phones, and instructed officials here to stay in touch with them.

Shahjahanpur Chief Medical Officer Rajeev Gupta said the students were allowed to go home only after their test reports came back negative.

“In the notice, pasted at the residence of these students, beside other details the date of the end of the quarantine period is mentioned,” he added.

District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said pasting the notices was part of protocol, and added that being in quarantine was not a matter to be hidden.

