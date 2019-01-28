UP: 5-year-old boy ‘sodomised and murdered’, neighbour arrested

A five-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised and murdered by his neighbour in Shahjahanpur Saturday evening, police said.

The 22-year-old neighbour, who has been arrested, is suspected to be mentally ill. Police claimed that he has confessed to the crime.

The boy’s body, which was found in the accused’s home, has been sent for post-mortem.

“According to the father, the boy was playing outside his house when at around 4 pm, the accused lured him to his residence around 30 metres away. When the boy did not return for several hours, his family started searching for him. At night, some locals searched the neighbour’s house and found the body on a bed which was soaked with blood. The boy had several injuries on his private parts,” said City Circle Officer (CO) Brahmpal Singh.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and said he suffocated the boy by covering his mouth with his hands. The accused appears to be mentally ill,” he added.

The accused was booked under the sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 302 (murder) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The CO said both the victim and accused were members of the Scheduled Caste.