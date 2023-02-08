scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Shahjahanpur: 15 held after clash over road widening

TENSION prevailed in the Tilhar area of Shahjahanpur district on Tuesday evening when members of a farmers’ union clashed with police after they were stopped from going to the nearby national highway to hold a protest against the administration’s decision to shift an old temple.

The police said the the decision to shift the temple to another location was taken for widening of the highway. The farmers allegedly pelted the police team with stones, leaving three government vehicles damaged. The police used mild force to disperse the crowd.

Shahjahanpur SP S Anand said the situation was under control and 15 persons were arrested. No one was injured in the incident, he claimed.

The police said members of the farmers’ union, Khetihar Kisaan Mazdoor Sangh (Arajnetik), were holding a protest at Chini Mill ground in Tilhar for nearly a month over stray animals damaging their crop.

More from Lucknow

Circle Officer BS Vir Kumar said the union on Tuesday held a mahapanchayat in which around 500 people participated. “The district administration and police officials reached the spot and took a memorandum from farmers. But suddenly, union president Sudhir Kumar Chauhan announced that they will go to the temple at Kachiyani Khera to protest its shifting to another place. When the police tried to stop them from going to Kachiyani Khera, the protesters started pelting stones on cops,” he said.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 05:19 IST
