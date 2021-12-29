scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Shah targets SP, BSP with ‘ABCD’ jibe; Akhilesh hits back

Shah also said the “double engine government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, has foiled their ‘ABCD’.”

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
December 29, 2021 2:46:39 am
Home Minister Amit Shah in Hardoi, Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

TAKING A jibe at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday said that for these two opposition parties, “ABCD”- the first four letters of the English alphabet stood for: “A – Apradh and atank (crime and terror), B – Bhai bhatijawad (dynasty), C – corruption and D- Danga (riots).”

Shah also said the “double engine government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, has foiled their ‘ABCD’.”

Reacting to Shah’s ‘ABCD’ remark, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted: “Following the incidents in Hathras, Lakhimpur, Gorakhpur, Agra and others, now BJP supporters stood up against BJP and are saying that ABCD means: Ab Bhajpa (BJP) Chhod Do.”

Addressing rallies in Hardoi and Sultanpur in the run-up to the Assembly elections next year, Shah said that even if SP, BSP and Congress join hands, the BJP would face no problem in the upcoming elections as the public has “made up its mind to give more than 300 seats to the BJP.”

“In UP, people have two options — on one side there are SP, BSP and Congress who are symbols of corruption, bad governance and riots and at the other side is the Yogi Adityanath -led BJP government that is dedicated towards growth and development under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” Shah said.

