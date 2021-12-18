Shah targets SP and BSP, says their governments protected the mafia

Referring to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP’s Mayawati, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said previous UP governments led by “bua and bhatija” had protected the mafia while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ensured the migration of anti-social elements from the state.

Addressing a joint rally with the BJP ally Nishad Party in Lucknow, Shah said, “Yogi Adityanath has done the most important thing. He has cleaned the state from mafia and goons… The SP and BSP governments of bua-bhatija gave protection to mafia and goons, while under Yogi Adityanath all mafia members migrated from the state.”

Listing the Centre’s welfare schemes, Shah alleged that the previous SP and BSP governments had worked only for their communities. “When Modi ji formed the government, he promised that his government would be dedicated to the poor, backwards, Dalits and Adivasis. I would ask you: Did the SP, BSP and Congress rule UP for several years or not? Did the poor get gas cylinders? Who ensured that gas cylinders reach houses? Who ensured toilets at every house of the poor?” asked Shah.

“They (SP, BSP and Congress) have divided people on caste lines. They have filled pockets of their families. Only Modi ji works for sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas,” said Shah.

Besides Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and other party leaders attended the rally.

The Nishad Party had allied with the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, in which the NDA had won 64 seats in UP. Praising a “huge gathering” of Nishad community members, Shah said that NDA led by the BJP would win more than 300 seats in UP elections.