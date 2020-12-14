Seventh case filed under ‘love jihad’ law in UP: 22-yr-old labourer held

The police said they had rescued the girl and conducted a medical examination. (Representational)

In another case registered under the state’s anti-conversion ordinance, the Bijnor police have arrested 22-year-old labourer Afzal for allegedly kidnapping a girl from near her residence in the Kotwali area on December 7. The police said they had rescued the girl and conducted a medical examination.

This is the seventh case lodged under the anti-conversion law since it came into effect on November 29. Apart from the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, Afzal has been charged with kidnapping.

“We have arrested Afzal, a daily-wage labourer, and produced in a local court in Bijnor, which sent him to judicial custody. The girl is staying with her aunt after a medical examination. The girl’s statement to the magistrate is yet to be examined,” said SHO City Kotwali.

The girl’s father, who is also a labourer, is from Bijnor. He shifted to Chandigarh along with his family some time ago. The family recently returned to Bijnor to attend a relative’s wedding, according to the police.

The SHO said that on December 8 the girl’s father lodged the complaint against Afzal, accusing him of abducting his daughter. Two days later, the police found the girl in Bijnor. Afzal was arrested on Friday.

