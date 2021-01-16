UP: Seven officers appointed to oversee security at three key religious places

A senior police officer said the posts existed but had been vacant till now. “The DGP has simply filled the vacant posts. No new posts have been created,” the officer added. (file)

The state police have posted seven officers to oversee security at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and Mathura’s Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The postings were announced in an official order issued by Additional Director General (Administration) PC Meena on Thursday following approval from Director General of Police (DGP) HC Awasthy. “Hence, the postings cannot be changed until approval from UP DGP,” the order read.

Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) Anil Rai, Pradeep Singh Chandel and Ratneshwar Singh, all posted in Varanasi at present, will now be DSP (Security) at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Kailash Chandra Pandey, Om Prakash Arya and Ram Mohan Sharma will oversee security at the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, while Jai Prakash Singh will be the DSP (Security) for the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

DGP Awasthy told The Indian Express, “We have made the postings so we have dedicated officers for security. It is a routine administrative decision… There is no alarm or anything like that.”

A senior police officer said the posts existed but had been vacant till now. “The DGP has simply filled the vacant posts. No new posts have been created,” the officer added.