Seven labourers killed, 12 hurt after dumper collides with tractor-trolley in Hardoi

Seven people were killed and about a dozen others critically injured after a dumper collided head on with a tractor-trolley in Hardoi district late Monday night.

Around 20 labourers were returning to Hardoi from Kannauj on a tractor-trolley after completing their day’s work. The deceased belonged to Babatmau village in Hardoi’s Mallawan area.

“The accident took place at around 11 pm on Monday when the dumper collided head on with the tractor-trolley. Seven of the tractor-trolley’s occupants died on the spot, while seven others were rushed to Kannauj district hospital. Four of them were later referred to the Hallet hospital in Kanpur as their condition was more critical. A few others travelling in the tractor-trolley suffered minor injuries and were discharged after primary treatment,” said Station Officer (SO) of Mallawan police station Ravindra Pratap Singh.

“After colliding with the dumper, the tractor-trolley fell into a pit and rolled over 2-3 times. There was a protest by local villagers who demanded the arrest of the dumper driver,” SO added.

