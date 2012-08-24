Seven persons,including a bank cashier and a private security guard,have been arrested by the Allahabad police for allegedly being involved in an attempt to loot the cash van of Allahabad Cooperative Bank (ACB). The incident had occurred on the four-lane NH- 2 under Nawabganj police station area of the district on Wednesday afternoon. The arrests were made late on Wednesday night. Senior Superintendent of Police (Allahabad),Mohit Agarwal,today said that a gang led by Pavnesh Pandey alias Inspector,who had a history of being involved in highway robberies,was involved in the loot attempt. Cashier of the Deviganj Branch of the ACB,Sudheer Sonkar,had tipped-off the gang members about the movement of cash. He has been arrested. A private security guard,Rakesh Sharma,too has been arrested. Rakesh runs a small security agency. He had supplied cartridges to the gang members, said Agarwal.

