Seven booked over ‘pro-Pak slogan’ video in Prayagraj

Police booked seven persons and several other unidentified people for allegedly raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in Handia area of Prayagraj on Saturday. While police claimed that they suspect the accused to be affiliated to Samajwadi Party (SP), the district unit of the party rubbished the charge, saying that police were trying to prop up a false charge against the party workers.

The Handi Assembly segment voted on Sunday in the fifth phase of the seven-phase polls. Taking cognizance of a video circulating on social media, police launched a probe and filed an FIR. “During a preliminary inquiry, it came to our knowledge that the video was shot in Barhot town of Prayagraj. Seven persons have been identified in the video. Police trying to ascertain the identity of others seen raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in the video,” said Station House Officer (Handia) Kesav Das Verma.

“During the preliminary inquiry, it has come to light that the persons named in the FIR are associated with the Samajwadi Party,” the SHO said, adding that no one has been arrested, so far.

The seven have been booked under IPC section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).

SP’s Prayagraj district unit president Yogesh Yadav accused the police of falsely trying to implicate party workers. “No objectionable slogans were raised by our party workers. Police are trying to frame our party workers in false cases,“ Yadav said.