Settlement mounds from 1,000 BC, Kushan era to colonial buildings: UP adds 39 sites to protected list

From settlement mounds from around 1,000 BC (3,000 years old) and the Kushan period to 18th and 19th century temples and colonial buildings, the Uttar Pradesh government has moved to widen its conservation net beyond marquee destinations, with the Archaeological Advisory Committee clearing inclusion of 39 sites to the list of the state-protected monuments.
The decision was taken in a review meeting recently, officials said.
The list spans a wide array of sites — both chronologically and typologically — which also include memorial structures and water systems. However, a special emphasis is being given on developing a ‘Kushan trail’ across the state, officials said.
The decision is part of a broader plan to increase the number of state-protected monuments from 278 to 300 by 2027, signaling a shift from a tourism model centred on Ayodhya, Varanasi and Agra to a more distributed heritage network that includes lesser-known clusters across districts, the officials added.
The Kushan period, which broadly dates from the 1st to 3rd-century CE, is known for flourishing trade networks, urban growth and the rise of major cultural centres like Mathura.
Officials said by linking sites with evidence of Kushan-era activities, the government aims to present a more connected narrative of ancient settlement patterns and cultural exchange in the region.
The sites with Kushan-era links in the proposed list include Parewajal mounds in Sitapur and Mahepasi and Mohan mounds in Unnao district.
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Archaeological assessments at these locations have revealed pottery fragments, terracotta artefacts, structural remains and habitation layers, with time lines ranging from around nearly 2,500 to 3,000 years.
These sites point to organised settlement patterns, suggesting the region was part of a wider historical landscape connected to trade routes and urban centres like Mathura, during the Kushan era even as their precise chronological classification is still underway, the officials said.
Also, the other sites in the list for assessment and research with possible Kushan linkage are the Kiratpur Kheda mound in Mainpuri and the mounds found in the Agra regional archaeology cluster. These sites are expected to further expand the understanding of the Kushan period in the region.
Archaeological assessments of the Parewajal mound in Sitapur, which is spread across over 4.8 hectares and has remains of pottery and terracotta fragments, point to Kushan-era materials, with parts of the site estimated to be around 2,500 years old.
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Also, a survey of Unnao’s Mahepasi mound, spread over more than 3 hectares, has yielded pottery remains, terracotta artefacts and structural evidence of habitation linked to the Kushan period.
The Mohan mound in the district, located near the Sai river, has yielded red and grey ware and other settlement remains, with preliminary findings suggesting habitation layers dating back to 3,000 years.
“A departmental assessment shows that several newly identified sites in Sitapur, Unnao and adjoining regions have visible indicators from the Kushan period. Sites like Sitapur’s Parewajal mound and Unnao’s Mahepasi mound suggest they were not isolated habitations but a part of a wider historical landscape linked to ancient trade routes and urban centres,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs) Amrit Abhijat.
A “Kushan trail” is being explored as part of a long-term project to connect these sites with the state’s early history in a more structured way through conservation and research, he added.
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The new additions to the list, particularly the inclusion of a large number of Shiva temples from Sitapur, Hardoi to Kanpur, aim to bring lesser-known temple architecture into focus, he said.
These sites include a 19th-century Shiva temple in Sitapur, built using lakhori bricks and lime mortar, with multi-storeyed construction and domed elements.
The Nageshwar Mahadev and Jangleshwar Mahadev temples in Hardoi district — known for their regional architectural styles — have also been proposed for protection.
Other temples in the list are Shiv Mandir in Laharpur (Sitapur); Panchmukhi Shiv temple in Kanpur Nagar; Nageshwar Mahadev temple and Jangleshwar Mahadev temple in Hardoi; Radha-Krishna Mandir, Budhwa (Fatehpur); Pasi Baba Mandir, Sijoli (Fatehpur); Kardameshwar Mahadev temple, Varanasi. Also on the list are temples at Hasanganj and Jhanjhankheda (Unnao); Bithoor (Kanpur Nagar); Rampur Bela (Pratapgarh); Jagdishpur Bakewar (Fatehpur) and Khotila/Sijoli (Fatehpur)
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Shri Gangakund in Rae Bareli, a large historic water structure spread across 0.74 hectares, also features in the list, highlighting the traditional water systems. The site features ghats, entry gateways and associated structural remains, indicating its earlier role as a community water complex.
Among the urban sites, Lucknow’s Musa Bagh, a Nawab-era complex linked to the events of 1857, has also been included in the list and will undergo conservation.
In the committee meeting, discussions on the plans for interpretation centres, libraries and basic amenities for visitors to improve public engagement and accessibility at these sites were also held, it is learnt.
Raja Nal Ka Teela in Sonbhadra and the Malhar archaeological site in Chandauli also feature in the list.
What the list includes
Settlement mounds
Kushan-era and ancient settlement mounds
Parewajal mound in Sitapur
Mahepasi mound in Unnao
Mohan mound in Unnao
Kiratpur Kheda mound in Mainpuri
Khada Khoda mound in Maharajganj
Khudiya Buzurg mound in Deoria
Temples
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Shiv Mandir in Laharpur (Sitapur); Panchmukhi Shiv temple in Kanpur Nagar; Nageshwar Mahadev temple and Jangleshwar Mahadev temple in Hardoi; Radha-Krishna Mandir, Budhwa (Fatehpur); Pasi Baba Mandir, Sijoli (Fatehpur); Kardameshwar Mahadev temple, Varanasi.
Also on the list are temples at Hasanganj and Jhanjhankheda (Unnao); Bithoor (Kanpur Nagar); Rampur Bela (Pratapgarh); Jagdishpur Bakewar (Fatehpur) and Khotila/Sijoli (Fatehpur)
Memorials/ water systems
Raja Kunwar Giridhari Singh Samadhi in Barabanki
Shri Gangakund in Rae Bareli
Musa Bagh in Lucknow
WC Peppe building, Siddharthnagar
Colonial/historic buildings