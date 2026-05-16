Setback for Azam Khan: Jailed Samajwadi Party veteran sentenced again

Khan has been lodged in jail since November last year after his conviction in a forgery case relating to the alleged use of two PAN cards.

Written by: Manish Sahu
1 min readLucknowMay 16, 2026 02:08 PM IST
azam khanKhan, who is currently lodged in Rampur jail, was also fined Rs 20,000 by a Rampur district court. (Express Photo)
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Jailed senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been sentenced to two years in prison in a speech case related to objectionable remarks allegedly made against government officials during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Khan, who is currently lodged in Rampur jail, was also fined Rs 20,000 by a Rampur district court.

A 10-time MLA from Rampur Sadar and former Cabinet minister, Khan has been one of the SP’s most prominent Muslim faces and a long-standing influential figure.

Political Pulse | How Azam Khan’s legal battle played out: Nearly 80 cases, 2 stints in Sitapur jail

He has been lodged in jail since November last year after his conviction in a forgery case relating to the alleged use of two PAN cards.

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