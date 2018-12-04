Seize passport of sugar mill owner: Union Minister Satya Pal Singh writes to Minister for Sugarcane Development Suresh Rana

Union Minister Satya Pal Singh requested state Minister for Sugarcane Development Suresh Rana to seize the passport of businessman Umesh Modi, who runs two sugar mills in Baghpat and Ghaziabad and owes around Rs 462 crore. Umesh Modi runs Malakpur sugar mill in Baghpat and Modi sugar mill in Ghaziabad.

In a letter, Singh, who is the BJP MP from Baghpat, wrote that Umesh may leave the country before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Singh alleged that instead of paying dues to farmers, Umesh had diverted money to other companies of his group.

“Malakpur sugar mill has to pay around Rs 312 crore, while Modi sugar mill owes Rs 150 crore. In the last balance sheet for the year 2012-13 filed at the Register of Companies, it was mentioned that Malakpur sugar mill had diverted available fund of Rs 231.76 crore to other companies of Modi group as Modi Energy and Modi Security,” said Singh, who has also sent a copy of the letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Indian Express has a copy of the letter.

The Minister of State for Human Resource Development requested that action should be taken against Umesh and other directors of the company by lodging FIR and confiscating their passports. Look out notices should also be issued against them at every airport, he wrote

“I complained about it to former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on September 17, 2014 and requested to take strict action against Umesh Modi. Except for lodging FIR, no serious action was taken against him,” said Singh

“I have alerted the state minister that Umesh Modi may leave country before Lok Sabha polls like Nirav Modi. I requested him to take action against mill owner if they refused to take soft loan from the government to clear their dues,” said Singh.

In the letter, Singh also reminded the minister that farmers are regularly taking up the issues of pending sugarcane dues and the chief minister had announced twice to look into their demand.

Mentioning that in the 2017 manifesto, the BJP had promised to pay dues within 100 days, Singh wrote, “I had come to know through media report that the party had paid the price of losing Kairana bypoll following non-payment of dues”.

In the letter, Singh also advised for acquisition of both sugar mills and also advised that companies to which money was diverted should be auctioned to pay dues to farmers.

When contacted, Sugarcane Officer, Baghpat, Vineet Kumar said that dues of Rs 311.84 crore is pending on Malakpur sugar mill and the company has moved application to state government requesting for soft loan.

“We have sent letter to the state government related with the sugarmill to process the soft loan,” he added. Sugarcane officer, Ghaziabad, Namita Kashyap said the Modi sugar mill has a loan of Rs 150 crore and the company has applied for soft loan with the state government.