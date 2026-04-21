Meet Seema Rajbhar, new national chief of Samajwadi Party’s women’s wing

Seema Rajbhar (extree left) has replaced senior party leader and a Thakur face Juhie Singh (centre), who had been serving on the post for the past five years. (Photo: X/Samajwadi Party)

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has appointed Seema Rajbhar as national president of its Mahila Sabha (women’s wing), party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced on Tuesday — positioning the move as part of the party’s outreach to backward and marginalised communities.

She has replaced senior party leader and Thakur face Juhie Singh, who held the post for the past five years.

Seema, who is from an extremely backward community, is expected to play a key role in expanding the party’s support base among women, particularly within the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) social coalition that the SP has been emphasising in its recent political messaging, sources said.