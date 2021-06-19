Seeks response in 15 days: Allahabad High Court asks UP govt about ‘future plan’ to tackle pandemic

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the state government to respond within 15 days to a public interest litigation (PIL) plea with details of how it plans to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in the coming days.

A Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justice Prakash Padia on Thursday asked the state to file an affidavit “disclosing the present status as regards to the action taken by the state government to meet out the challenge of pandemic across the state”. It also asked for details of the “future plan to meet out the future challenges”, and the “steps taken by the state government to upgrade the primary health centres and community health centres across the state”.

The state government told the court it was “monitoring the situation of pandemic regularly through the Integrated Covid Control and Health Command Center Swasthya Bhawan”. The government submitted that 73 Covid hospitals had been established in Lucknow district, and 33 L-1, 23 L-2 and 12 L-3 hospitals were functional in the capital region.

In an affidavit filed on May 27, the government had informed the court about the steps taken to control the situation in the districts of Bahraich, Bijnor, Barabanki, Shrawasti and Jaunpur. In an affidavit on June 7, the administration apprised the court of the action taken in the districts of Bhadohi, Ghazipur, Balia, Deoria and Shamli.

The court has directed the government to “ensure strict compliance of the orders issued from time to time by the state to meet out the challenges at the state, division, district and village level”. The court said action must be taken “against those who are found derelicting in duties and found violating the orders passed by the state from time to time”.

The matter will be next heard on July 8.