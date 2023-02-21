Security lens on Chinese national’s Delhi visit

Two days after a Chinese national was arrested while trying to cross the India-Nepal border without a visa, Uttar Pradesh Police and central investigative agencies are interrogating the 26-year-old youth to know more about his motive for visiting Delhi last week, an official said on Monday.

According to police, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested Chinese national Wang Goujun on February 18 (Saturday). When he failed to show the valid documents including a visa, the SSB handed him over to Lakhimpur Kheri police for further action. UP Police booked Goujun under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act at Gaurifanta police station. The accused was sent to police custody remand for 72 hours, which ends on Tuesday.

“During probe, it came to light that Wang Goujun entered India through the Indo-Nepal border at Gaurifanta area in Lakhimpur Kheri t and went to Delhi. He stayed in Delhi for three days and then returned to Lakhimpur Kheri district on Friday and was caught,” said a police officer.

“The agencies are also trying to know more about the purpose behind his visit to Delhi and where he stayed in the national capital,” the officer added. UP Police refused to share any further detail about the accused but admitted that he was jointly being interrogated by the state police and central agencies.

“We have taken the Chinese youth in police custody remand to question him,” said SP, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ganesh Prasad Saha. According to reports, Goujun is a native of Guangdong Province in China. “The accused admitted that he visited Delhi but has not shared any more information with the agencies so far,” the officer added.