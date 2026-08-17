Guard, worker held for pregnant woman’s alleged suicide in Kanpur; paternity test on cards

Kanpur Police have arrested two men on charges of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman and are planning a paternity test. (AI generated image)

A security guard and a factory worker have been arrested on charges of abetment of suicide in connection with the death of a 25-year-old unmarried woman who was nearly six months pregnant and whose body was found near her house in Kanpur last week.

The woman was working at a private firm in Kanpur.

Police said they will conduct a paternity test as DNA samples of both arrested men, identified as Arvind alias Gole Pandey (56), the security guard, and Pranjul Pal (28), the factory worker, will be collected and matched with the sample preserved from the foetus.

An analysis of the victim’s phone call records revealed she was in regular contact with the two men and police suspect she was in a relationship with them, police said.