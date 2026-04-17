‘Security first condition of good governance’: Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Rs 9.18-cr security complex at Gorakhnath Temple

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated two newly constructed security buildings in the Gorakhnath Temple area in Gorakhpur, calling them a key step in strengthening security infrastructure around the religious site, an official said.
The chief minister, who reviewed the facilities and assessed operational preparedness during the visit, said that the creation of a dedicated infrastructure in sensitive areas like the Gorakhnath Temple would strengthen coordination and response mechanisms.
Constructed at a cost of over Rs 9.18 crore, the complex houses a control room, police store, and a maintenance workshop, the official said. The facilities also include offices of the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) responsible for temple security.
Addressing the gathering, CM Adityanath said, “Security is the first condition of good governance. Every individual needs security, and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure it.”
“With proper offices, control rooms and support systems, police personnel can function more effectively and remain alert at all times,” he said.
The new buildings, he noted, would enhance surveillance, improve deployment efficiency and ensure better management of security operations in and around the temple area.
Linking the project to broader reforms, CM Adityanath said, “Timely recruitment, proper training and infrastructure development have accelerated police functioning and helped create a better security environment in the state.”
On facilities for police personnel, he said, “In the past, many personnel had to rely on rented accommodation and faced difficulties. With the construction of barracks and residential facilities, these issues have largely been resolved.”
“Earlier, training capacity was limited to around 3,000 personnel at a time. Now, with improved infrastructure, nearly 60,000 personnel can be trained simultaneously,” Adityanath said.
The Chief Minister contrasted the development with earlier conditions, saying, “Earlier, many police units functioned without adequate infrastructure, including proper buildings, barracks and holding facilities. This affected efficiency and sometimes made the police appear constrained in dealing with criminals.”
Adityanath pointed out that such gaps have now been addressed. “Today, police stations and security units are equipped with the necessary facilities. There is no need for the police to feel helpless, and criminals cannot take advantage of infrastructural shortcomings,” he said.
Emphasising preparedness, the Chief Minister said, “Adequate deployment and better infrastructure ensure that police personnel are always available and alert. Any attempt to breach security will be dealt with firmly.”
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