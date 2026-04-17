‘Security first condition of good governance’: Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Rs 9.18-cr security complex at Gorakhnath Temple

The Chief Minister contrasted the development with earlier conditions, saying, “Earlier, many police units functioned without adequate infrastructure, including proper buildings, barracks and holding facilities. This affected efficiency and sometimes made the police appear constrained in dealing with criminals.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated two newly constructed security buildings in the Gorakhnath Temple area in Gorakhpur, calling them a key step in strengthening security infrastructure around the religious site, an official said.

The chief minister, who reviewed the facilities and assessed operational preparedness during the visit, said that the creation of a dedicated infrastructure in sensitive areas like the Gorakhnath Temple would strengthen coordination and response mechanisms.

Constructed at a cost of over Rs 9.18 crore, the complex houses a control room, police store, and a maintenance workshop, the official said. The facilities also include offices of the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) responsible for temple security.