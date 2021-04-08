Security beefed up as Ansari reaches Banda jail

Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place at the Banda district jail where BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari was shifted from Punjab’s Ropar jail early on Wednesday, officials said. An additional platoon of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has been deployed outside the prison.

The Uttar Pradesh Police brought the gangster-turned-politician to the state to face trial in a number of cases. He arrived at the prison around 5 am. Upon his arrival, Ansari’s belongings were checked while he was frisked, scanned with a metal detector and made to pass through a door sensor.

The officials also checked the Mau MLA’s court documents, according to a press statement issued by the jail headquarters, and found his Covid test report was missing. They decided to get Ansari’s Covid test done, but Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr ND Sharma said, “So far, I have not been asked to collect Ansari’s samples for a Covid test.”

Doctors from Banda Medical College examined the MLA and did not find any health problems. The district administration and Dr Sharma are monitoring the MLA’s health, according to the prison department.

Ansari has been lodged in barrack number 16, which is equipped with CCTV cameras, and will be monitored round-the-clock from the prison headquarters in Lucknow. The government has placed Banda City Magistrate Keshav Gupta in charge of the prison. Singh will supervise the prison’s administration and security, and will be assisted by two deputy jailors and warders.

Meanwhile, the police claimed they had received inputs about Ansari’s associates arriving in the district and moving into rented accommodations. The police have decided to verify the identity of tenants who have recently shifted to the city.