Security alert in 3 UP districts after bomb threats via emails to blow up courts

Police launched intensive searches at court premises in multiple Uttar Pradesh districts after bomb threat emails, but no explosives were found and security was stepped up.(Representational image)

Intensive search operations were launched in at least three districts of Uttar Pradesh after authorities received emails threatening to blow up court premises with bombs, triggering heightened security and emergency checks.

However, no suspicious object or explosive material was found, officials said.

Acting swiftly on the information, police swung into action and launched searches in the court premises with the assistance of dog squads and bomb disposal units. Lawyers and office-bearers of bar associations were alerted and advised to remain vigilant, while being asked to immediately report any suspicious object or individual within the premises.

Among the districts where security checks were conducted include Lucknow, Varanasi and Mirzapur.