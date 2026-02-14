Security alert in 3 UP districts after bomb threats via emails to blow up courts

No suspicious object or explosive material was found during search operations, say police officials

By: Express News Service
2 min readLucknowUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 07:38 AM IST
Police launched intensive searches at court premises in multiple Uttar Pradesh districts after bomb threat emails, but no explosives were found and security was stepped up.(Representational image)
Intensive search operations were launched in at least three districts of Uttar Pradesh after authorities received emails threatening to blow up court premises with bombs, triggering heightened security and emergency checks.

However, no suspicious object or explosive material was found, officials said.

Acting swiftly on the information, police swung into action and launched searches in the court premises with the assistance of dog squads and bomb disposal units. Lawyers and office-bearers of bar associations were alerted and advised to remain vigilant, while being asked to immediately report any suspicious object or individual within the premises.

Among the districts where security checks were conducted include Lucknow, Varanasi and Mirzapur.

In Varanasi, police registered a case at the Cantonment police station under charges of criminal intimidation and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The complainant, S. Dubey, Chief Administrative Officer of the Varanasi court, said that an email was received warning that 18 bomb blasts would take place in the court premises at 1:30 pm on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, Pramod Kumar, said police teams rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the bomb threat. A meeting was also convened with lawyers and office-bearers of the bar association, urging them to remain vigilant and promptly inform the police about any suspicious object or person within the court premises, he added.

In Lucknow, police teams, accompanied by dog squads and bomb disposal units, rushed to the court premises soon after the information was received and began a thorough search. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, Vishwajeet Singh, said the search was still underway and all necessary precautions were being taken.

In Mirzapur, security agencies conducted an extensive search of the court complex to ensure there was no threat to life or property.

