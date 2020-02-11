Lucknow: Section 144 flouted, 2 held for Ghanta Ghar protest

10 FIRs have been registered in the district since January 17 in connection with protests. Six of them have been registered at Thakurganj police station, three at Gomti Nagar police station and one at Mohanlanag police station. (File) 10 FIRs have been registered in the district since January 17 in connection with protests. Six of them have been registered at Thakurganj police station, three at Gomti Nagar police station and one at Mohanlanag police station. (File)

The Lucknow police on Monday lodged a fresh FIR against 21 named protesters, including women, and hundreds others for allegedly violating CrPC section 144, blocking traffic and manhandling police personnel at the ongoing sit-in protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR at Ghanta Ghar here.

Two of the named protesters —Mohammad Eteshaam (49) and Mohammad Akram(28) — have been arrested by Thakurganj police.

So far, 10 FIRs have been registered in the district since January 17 in connection with protests. Six of them have been registered at Thakurganj police station, three at Gomti Nagar police station and one at Mohanlanag police station.

Among the other 21 named accused, at least nine are women. The booked people include Congress spokesperson Sadaf Zafar, activist PC Kureel, and members of human rights group Rihai Manch, Ghanta Ghar Coordination Committee and gender rights group Pinjra Tod. Jafar had earlier been jailed for being part of another anti-CAA and NRC protest.

“There has been an illegal ongoing protest by women organisations and women in Thakurganj police station area without any permission since January 17.

In last four-five days, people have been encouraged through social media and personal advertisement to join the protest on Sunday. Because of this, hundreds of men and women reached the site… Those named in the FIR were also those who distributed pamphlets reading ‘Halla Bol, Lucknow Chalo’,” read the FIR.

“These people started protesting in violation of section 144 of the CrPC and started taking out procession around Ghaantaghar with provoking slogans.

When police personnel tried to stop them by telling them about section 144, they pushed them aside and moved ahead raising slogans. This caused chaos and traffic jam,” added the FIR registered on the complaint of station house officer (SHO) Thakurganj police station, Pramod Kumar Mishra.

The FIR has been registered under sections 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse), 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC along with section 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act.

