Sectarian clashes continue in old city

Despite deployment of a heavy police force,about a dozen persons were injured in clashes that took place in the old city area between two sects of a community after Friday prayers.

Three suffered injuries in a clash that took place near Neebu Park after a group coming after offering Friday prayers at Tilewali Masjid was attacked,police said. While two suffered knife injuries,one suffered a minor pellet injury.

All three were taken to trauma centre of King George Medical University and were stated to be out of danger. However,the area remained tense with incidents of stone-pelting and arson being reported from Saadatganj and Thakurganj as well. Bazarkhala Circle Officer Raj Kumar said incidents of firing and stone-pelting took place in Saadatganj. He said two motorcycles of cops were torched Thursday.

Miscreants also torched some two-wheelers in Thakurganj area. Police lobbed tear gas shells to control the mob. four more FIRs were lodged in connection with the violence in Thakurganj and Saadatganj areas Thursday when four persons,including a girl,suffered,injuries.

