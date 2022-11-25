scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

SEC notifies electoral symbols for parties and Independents

The list of 18 parties indicates that state parties from different states are set to test their fortunes in the UP local body polls ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has notified reserved symbols for the recognised political parties and free symbols for the registered unrecognised parties and Independents for the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls.

The Commission has reserved symbols for 18 registered recognised political parties, including national parties and state parties of UP and other states, on their request.

Among the national parties, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), BSP, CPI, BJP, Congress and CPI(M) will contest on their respective symbols, according to the SEC notification.

Other parties which have got their symbols reserved for the UP local body polls are Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Janata Dal (United), CPI (ML) (Liberation), Samata Party, Janata Dal (Secular), All India Forward Bloc, AIMIM, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian Union Muslim League.

These parties have their presence in UP, Bihar, Kerala, Telangana, West Bengal and Delhi, and their candidates will contest elections in UP for the posts of mayor and corporator/councillor in Municipal Corporations and chairperson and member in Nagar Palika Parishad and Nagar Panchayats on the symbols reserved for their parties.

Symbols have also been reserved for the state parties on their request, according to an SEC official.

Besides, for the registered unrecognised and provisional registered political parties, the SEC has notified 197 free symbols. The SEC has notified 39 free symbols for the candidates who will file their nominations as Independents for the election of mayors and chairpersons. Likewise, 42 free symbols have been notified for the Independents contesting for the post of member in Nagar Panchayats and Nagar Palika Parishad and corporators in municipal corporations.

“Symbols for registered state parties have been reserved on their request. Their candidates can contest for any local body post across the state on their respective common symbols. However, the candidates of registered unrecognised parties and Independents will be given symbols from the notified list of free symbols as per the process,” said an SEC official.

The elections for the 763 urban local bodies — 17 Municipal Corporations, 200 Nagar Palika Parishads and 546 Nagar Panchayats — in the state are likely to be held in December-January, according to sources with the SEC.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 05:24:10 am
