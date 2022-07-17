SDM shifted after man claims he ‘sent bulldozer’

July 17, 2022 1:17:01 am
The Moradabad district administration has ordered an inquiry into allegations levelled by a local businessman that an SDM “threatened” him by sending a JCB machine and getting a portion of a building in his plot demolished when asked to pay dues of furniture that he (the SDM) had bought, officials said on Saturday.
Moradabad DM Shailendra Kumar Singh said the SDM, Ghanshyam Verma, has been removed from his post to ensure a “fair inquiry” into the matter.
However, Verma termed the allegations a “conspiracy” to stop him from taking action against the businessman, Zahid Ahmed, who he claimed “illegally encroached upon government land.”
