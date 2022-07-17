scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

SDM shifted after man claims he ‘sent bulldozer’

Moradabad DM Shailendra Kumar Singh said the SDM, Ghanshyam Verma, has been removed from his post to ensure a “fair inquiry” into the matter.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 17, 2022 1:17:01 am

The Moradabad district administration has ordered an inquiry into allegations levelled by a local businessman that an SDM “threatened” him by sending a JCB machine and getting a portion of a building in his plot demolished when asked to pay dues of furniture that he (the SDM) had bought, officials said on Saturday.

Moradabad DM Shailendra Kumar Singh said the SDM, Ghanshyam Verma, has been removed from his post to ensure a “fair inquiry” into the matter.

More from Lucknow

However, Verma termed the allegations a “conspiracy” to stop him from taking action against the businessman, Zahid Ahmed, who he claimed “illegally encroached upon government land.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bollywood hits, pop songs and semi-classical notes: ‘Penn Masala is for e...Premium
Bollywood hits, pop songs and semi-classical notes: ‘Penn Masala is for e...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Gender gap to WPP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Gender gap to WPP with MCQs
From Dadabhai to Downing Street, the evolution of Indians in British poli...Premium
From Dadabhai to Downing Street, the evolution of Indians in British poli...
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...Premium
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement