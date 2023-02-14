SDM, cop among 9 booked after mother, daughter burnt alive during Kanpur Dehat demolition drive

A day after the death of a 46-year-old woman and her daughter during an encroachment drive in the Madauli village, the Kanpur Dehat police lodged an FIR against nine named persons, including the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and the station house officer of a police station, on murder charges.

Shivam Dixit, who lodged the complaint in the case, has blamed SDM and others for setting his mother Pramila Dixit and sister Neha Dixit, 22, on fire. He also said the family’s 22 goats also died in the fire.

Meanwhile, the protest by the victims’ family and villagers continued on Tuesday near the incident site. They refused to allow the district administration and police team to take away the bodies unless their other demands are met. They have demanded a compensation of Rs 5 crore, government jobs for the woman’s two sons and others.

“We have lodged a case on the basis of the complaint filed by the victims’ family. An investigation is on and action would be made on the basis of evidence,” said B B G T S Murthy, SP Kanpur Dehat, in a statement.

The case has been filed against SDM Gyaneshwar Prasad, Lekhpal Ashok Singh, SHO Rural police station Ashok Kumar Gautam, JCB driver Deepak, unidentified lekhpal and revenue officers. The police have also booked local residents Ashok Dixit, Anil Dixit, Nirmal Dixit, Vishal and other unidentified persons and policemen.

Relatives and family members of the mother-daughter duo who allegedly died after they immolated themselves during an anti-encroachment drive on Monday, sit on ‘dharna’, in Kanpur Dehat district. (PTI) Relatives and family members of the mother-daughter duo who allegedly died after they immolated themselves during an anti-encroachment drive on Monday, sit on ‘dharna’, in Kanpur Dehat district. (PTI)

The FIR has been lodged under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc), 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (act done by common persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complainant has alleged the team of district administration reached his house Monday and without any prior notice started demolishing the illegal construction on government land. He alleged it set his house on fire even though his mother and sister were present inside. He also alleged that the accused also attempted to throw him and his father into the fire.

On Monday, the district administration team along with local police reached the village to remove the encroachment upon the gram sabha land by deceased Pramila Dixit’s husband Krishna Gopal Dixit. It alleged he had built a thatched cottage and a religious structure at the place.

A government official said when the administration team and the police were busy removing the encroachment, Pramila and her daughter allegedly set themselves on fire. “Pramila went inside the hut and locked it from inside. A few minutes later, the officials spotted flames emanating out of the hut. The team managed to bring Krishna Gopal and his son Shivam out of the house safely. A police official also suffered minor burn injuries,” said the official.

In the meantime, local residents reached the site and staged a protest. They accused the officials of setting the house on fire. The angry villagers also attacked the officials and chased them out of the village.

Two government employees, including a lekhpal, were injured in the attack and two government vehicles were also damaged. The villagers have demanded adequate compensation for the family besides action against the erring officials.