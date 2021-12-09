Scuffle at Uttar Pradesh CM event venue: 4 SP workers held

THREE DAYS after Samajwadi Party (SP) workers led by local party MLA Prabhunarayan Singh Yadav were booked on charges of “manhandling” a Deputy Superintendent of Police and entering into a scuffle with otherpolicemen, the Chandauli police have arrested four party workers in connection with the incident.

Former district president of SP, Balram Yadav, is among the arrested. A search is on for legislator Prabhunarayan Singh Yadav and others, police said.

Police identified the other arrested persons as Sadanand Singh, ParamHans Yadav and Rahul Chauhan. The arrested persons were identified after checking video footage of the incident, said a police officer.

They were produced before a local court that sent them to judicial custody, said station house officer, Balua police station, Mithlesh Tiwari.

On Sunday, SP workers allegedly attacked a police team that attempted to stop them from going towards Ramgarh village, where a programme attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was to be held. The protesters allegedly raised anti-government slogans. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the MLA is purportedly seen holding Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Anirudha Kumar Singh by his neck and head-butting him. Anirudha Singh is circle officer of Sakaldiha in Chandauli.

An FIR was registered against MLA Prabhunaryan Singh Yadav, Santosh Yadav and 100-150 unidentified persons at the Balua police station.

Prabhunarayan Singh Yadav is MLA from Sakaldiha Assembly seat in Chandauli.

The case was filed under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant from discharge of his duty, 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 341 Punishment for wrongful restraint. The police also invoked section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act against the accused.

When contacted, Samajwadi Party’s Chandauli district president Satya Narain denied the the police claims. He claimed that they (SP workers) were silently going to hand over a memorandum to the CM and the police team used force to stop them. “Around 40 Samajwadi Party workers were injured. We attempted to lodge a case against the police personnel concerned but they (police) are not ready to do so. We met Additional

Director General, Varanasi Zone, and requested him to look into the issue,” said Satya Narain.

Police, however, said a complaint has been received through the lawyer of the accused seeking that a case be registered against the police personnel present at the spot for “using force”. Chiranjib Mukherjee,

Additional Superintendent of Police, Chandauli, said an inquiry would be conducted.