Scribe booked for misbehaving with cops alleges torture in custody

A journalist, accused of misbehaving with police officers in Agra, has alleged he was tortured in their custody on Tuesday night.

The police have denied the claim. They say Gaurav Bansal (39) was booked in a case on March 9 after allegedly misbehaving with personnel at a vote counting centre.

According to the complaint, lodged by a police officer, on March 8, Bansal was accompanied by 10-15 people when he reached a counting centre and alleged that voting equipment was being replaced.

“After he spread this rumour, more police force had to be called to control the situation as a crowd started gathering at the spot. He used objectionable words and manhandled police personnel, resulting in injuries to them.

He obstructed the work of officials and chaos prevailed at the counting centre,” read the complaint.

Bansal, along with 15 unidentified men, were booked at Etmaddaula police station for rioting, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace.

Bansal’s lawyer Adhar Sharma said Bansal was being targeted for being a journalist and doing his job. “He was given third degree torture and humiliated by police officers. They beat him up mercilessly all night after arresting him on March 15,” said Sharma.

The lawyer said that Bansal works as a reporter for Punjab Kesari newspaper.

Etmaddaula SHO Satya Dev Sharma denied the allegation. “He is an anti-social element, and was creating nuisance days before counting. He has multiple prior cases,” said Sharma.

Police said that Bansal has three previous cases in Agra, including for criminal intimidation and defamation.

A senior police officer claimed that Bansal has a history of misbehaving with senior officers and using objectionable language for them. “In the garb of journalism, he does extortion of money,” alleged the officer.