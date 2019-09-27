UP: ‘Scolded’ by mother over studies teen girl ‘jumps’ to death

A 14-year-old girl allegedly jumped to death from the fifth floor of her apartment building in Hussainganj police station area of Lucknow in the early hours of Thursday after reportedly being scolded by her mother over studies.

Police said the girl, identified as Shibani Roy Chaudhary, was a Class 8 student of La Martiniere Girls’ College in Lucknow. “A small piece of paper, which read ‘sorry Mamma’, was recovered from her room,” said a police source.

Anil Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Hussainganj police station, said they were informed about the incident, that took place at Arif Apartments in Mall Avenue locality, around 3 am on Thursday. “She had died on the spot by the time we reached there. Shibani’s parents informed us that on Wednesday night her mother had scolded her for not paying attention to her studies. Probably upset over the scolding, Shibani took the extreme step,” said Kumar, adding she was the only child of her parents.

Superintendent of Police (East) Suresh Chandra Rawat said that her parents were present in the house when Shibani walked out of her room and jumped. “The three were the only members of the family and there is no evidence of any foul play behind the death,” he added.

The SHO said that even as they recovered a small piece of paper, reading “sorry mamma” from the girl’s room, they were not sure if it was a suicide note as it did not carry any name or date.