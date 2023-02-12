Scindia on Day 2: PM Modi has brought about democratisation of civil aviation

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured the “democratisation” of the civil aviation sector in India over the past nine years.

Speaking at the “Sectoral Session on Civil Aviation in UP: The Emerging Opportunities” on Day 2 of the Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, the Union Minister said, “In the last nine years, the civil aviation sector has seen exponential change. The landmark change that the Prime Minister has brought about. His steadfast vision is that we have to make sure that we see the democratisation of civil aviation. A sector that was limited to an elite few has today become the bulwark of travel and transportation for the masses of India. The paradigm shift… In the first 67 years of Independence, our country built 74 airports, and in the last nine years, we have built an additional 73 airports, water ports and heliports reaching a number of 147… The 148th airport will be inaugurated by the PM on February 27 in Karnataka. That is the level of transformation. From a fleet size of 400 aircrafts, we have today grown to 700.”

“In 2013-14, we had 60 million travelers in our country. Pre-Covid, we had 144 million domestic travelers. Combined with 144 million domestic and 60 million international passengers, we had 200 million travelers in pre-Covid (period). Over the next five years, the number which is 200 million today will reach 400 million,” he added.

The minister also said, “I have always believed in philosophy, culture… Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura have always led the path of transformation in our country. And, will continue to do so in the next decade as India moves from its ‘amrit kaal’ to its ‘shatabdi kaal’ while growing into a world economic power under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.”

Uttar Pradesh’s Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ also attended the session. Three MoUs were exchanged during the session. Scindia said that “connectivity for every state and country has become the keyword in the lexicon of international commerce”.

“In 2013-14, Uttar Pradesh had six operating airports. Today, it has 13 operating airports. Seven new airports have been built in the past seven years under the regime of Yogi Adityanath ji… We are committed to UP and want to take this number to 21 in the days to come. UP will become the state with the largest number of airports in the length and breadth of India,” said the Union minister.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji has been single-handedly talking and walking the mantra of development and progress during his tenure. And, so when there is synergy of thought and action and execution. Then, you see the kind of transformation that we have seen in UP in the past seven years and past nine years in India. Truly transforming UP – India’s growth engine and India as the world’s new growth engine,” said Scindia.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ said Uttar Pradesh’s civil aviation sector has immense possibilities. “In the coming times, there are going to be 21 airports in the state, out of which 16 will be domestic and 5 will be international. The dream of crores of people to fly in the sky has come true,” he said.