Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

School headmistress suspended over video of students eating rice with salt in UP

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar ordered the suspension of the headmistress, Ekta Yadav, on Wednesday and initiated action under Panchayati Raj Act against the village head.

The video was shot on Tuesday by a parent of a child studying at the school, it is learnt. (File photo/Representational)

A primary school headmistress was suspended in Beekapur area of Ayodhya district after a video showing students eating rice with salt in their midday meal surfaced on social media.

The video was shot on Tuesday by a parent of a child studying at the school, it is learnt.

Speaking to mediapersons, DM Kumar said, “After it came to my notice, I asked the Basic Shiksha Adhikari to conduct a probe. I ordered suspension of the headmistress and a notice will be issued to the village head also. We are taking strict action so no one meddles with the menu of midday meal for children.”

In the video, the person shooting the video is complaining as how children are eating rice with salt and there were no arrangements for students to sit. “Who will send their children to study here?” the person is heard asking.

“There is no milk, no fruits, nothing. Children are eating rice with salt,” says the person.

