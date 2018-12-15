SC verdict on Rafale deal: Congress lies exposed, should apologise to country, says Yogi Adityanath

Welcoming the observation of the Supreme Court on Rafale deal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday demanded an apology from the Congress for “speaking lies in front of people of the country”.

Advertising

“Congress ka jhooth saamne aaya hai. Sabse purani party hone ke naate jimmedari ka parichaya dena chahiye tha (The Congress’s lies have been exposed. Being the oldest party, it should have been responsible),” said Adityanath, referring to Rafale deal as a deal between two governments, which was necessary for the country.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed all four petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation into the purchase of of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France.

Adityanath said that the Congress and especially its president Rahul Gandhi unnecessary spoke lies before the country publicly and even disturbed the proceedings of Parliament over the issue.

Advertising

“Anavashyak bakhera kiya tha Congress ka jhooth benakab hua hai. Congress ko aur in sabhi ko jo desh ki suraksha ke saath khilwar kar rahe hain…desh se aur desh ki sena se maafi mangni chahiye. (The Congress created an unnecessary row and have now been exposed. The Congress and all those who are playing with national security should apologise to the country and the Army).”

The chief minister also asked Rahul to inform the country about the sources of his information before making allegations.

“Bina kisi tarka ke aroop lagayegaye..Yeh desh Janna chahta hai Rahul Gandhi se ki unka source of information hai kya…Kiske kehne par anargal aroop lagaye (Accusations were made without any logic. This country wants to know from Rahul Gandhi that what was his source of information and on whose advise did he make such baseless accusations),” he said.

Yogi said that there was a demand from the Navy for upgradation since 2007, and now he wants to ask the Congress that why was it kept on hold and to benefit whom. Claiming that the BJP believes in the democracy and respects the constitutional institutions, Adityanath alleged that Congress and its leaders even meddled with the “Ram Janmabhoomi case”.