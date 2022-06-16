SC gives 3 days to UP govt to file reply on pleas alleging illegal demolition

A bulldozer being used to demolish the residence of Javed Ahmed, in Prayagraj. (PTI, file)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government not to carry out unlawful demolitions and granted the state three days to demonstrate how the recent instances of demolition of private property were carried out in accordance with the law. The matter was listed for hearing next week on June 21.

The plea by the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind stated that the demolitions in UP were carried out after protests were held against now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad. It sought a stay on any further demolition drive that the authorities may be planning to carry out in Kanpur district, which witnessed violence during the protests earlier this month.