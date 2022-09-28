scorecardresearch
Supreme Court to hear plea of SP’s Azam Khan against state action on private university in Rampur

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and J B Pardiwala on Wednesday took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, that the state has been taking several actions against the private university.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Thursday a plea of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan against the alleged take over and other unjustified actions of the Uttar Pradesh government against the Muhammad Ali Jauhar University at Rampur in the state.

“Subject to clearing of all defects and objections, list the matter before an appropriate bench tomorrow (Thursday),” the CJI said.

Sibal said the leader has been facing several criminal and other cases lodged by the state government and other authorities and now the university has been taken over.
A wall of the university has also been demolished, he said.

Muhammad Ali Jauhar University is a private university established in 2006 by a trust and Khan is its chancellor.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 11:16:00 am
