SC lawyer alleges man held by NIA assaulted her on train

A Supreme Court advocate and petitioner in the triple talaq case has alleged that terror suspect Saqib Iftekar, arrested by the NIA last week, had assaulted her on a moving train in June 2016.

Farah Faiz, who had then gotten a case registered against an unidentified fellow passenger, claimed to have identified Saqib after seeing his photograph on a news channel. She met Saharanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P on Monday. “I suggested she speak to the investigating officer of the case and contact the agency which arrested him,” the SSP said.

The NIA had on December 26 arrested 10 people from Delhi and UP for allegedly being part of a module of the Islamic State (IS). Saqib, a cleric at a local mosque, was arrested from Hapur. Farah said she had boarded Golden Temple Express train from Nizamuddin railway station in New Delhi to her native place Saharanpur on June 17, 2016.

“A few minutes after the train left the station, two persons came to me and said, “Kuch sarfiri aurtein ye samajti hain hum shariat badal denge (Some crazy women believe they would change the Shariat law). They started arguing and later assaulted me. When the train reached Ghaziabad station, they got off,” she said. Farah further said that after reaching Saharanpur, she got a complaint lodged with the Government Railway Police (GRP) against the two unidentified persons. The case was transferred to Nizamuddin Railway Police since the incident had occurred in New Delhi.

“I had suffered injuries on both hands. After medical examination, an FIR was lodged into the matter on various charges including voluntarily causing grievous hurt. I had told the police that the accused had intentionally done it,” she said. “On December 27, after seeing photograph of Saqib on a news channel, I immediately called up the investigating officer of the assault case in Delhi and informed him,” Farah added.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Railways, Delhi, Dinesh Gupta, said, “We will get her statement recorded before the magistrate regarding identification of the accused and then will move the court seeking production warrant of the accused identified.”

Inspector General, Anti- Terrorist Squad (UP), Asim Kumar Arun, said that he been informed about the matter.