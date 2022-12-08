Sarpanch held for harassing woman in UP

A VILLAGE head has been arrested in Ghazipur district after a video went viral on social media where he is purportedly seen assaulting a woman and a man while making them lick their own spit, police said on Wednesday.

Police said a case was registered against the sarpanch, who was arrested Tuesday after the video surfaced online. The man and woman are both in their 20s. According to a complaint filed by the woman’s father, the village head “beat her up and humiliated her” when the father took her to him for “discussion” over her refusal to marry a man he chose.

In the video, the sarpanch is seen assaulting, verbally abusing and threatening the woman.

“The alleged incident happened on Saturday. The accused, who is in his 30s, has been sent to judicial custody,” said police.

The case was registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).