Sarnath in UNESCO club, Uttar Pradesh now plans six-site Buddhist trail

Sarnath’s UNESCO World Heritage tag could be just the beginning for Uttar Pradesh’s Buddhist tourism push. The state is now planning to promote a circuit connecting six sites — Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Kaushambi and Sankisa — associated with Buddha’s life and teachings.

These destinations recorded a footfall of nearly 82 lakh in 2025, including 4.4 lakh foreign visitors, according to the UP Tourism Department.

From January to June this year, they saw over 30 lakh visitors, including more than 2 lakh foreign tourists.

The UP government’s tourism plan includes new visitor facilities, improved connectivity, interpretation centres and projects aimed at encouraging people to travel between these sites.

Sarnath is a key destination in the government’s plan ( Express Archive) Sarnath is a key destination in the government’s plan ( Express Archive)

Sarnath as the entry point

Sarnath, where Buddha is believed to have delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment, is a key destination in the government’s plan.

The Tourism department plans to leverage Sarnath’s proximity to Varanasi, which offers an international airport, rail connectivity and a well-established hospitality infrastructure.

The site already draws an international Buddhist presence, with Thai and Japanese temples and institutions linked to Sri Lankan, Myanmar and Tibetan Buddhist traditions.

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Maintaining that the UNESCO recognition would help the state promote the wider Buddhist circuit, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said, “Sarnath is where the Wheel of Dharma was first set in motion… Our aim is to use this recognition to strengthen the entire Buddhist circuit, improve visitor experience and encourage longer journeys across the state.”

Officials said Sarnath is also among 15 archaeological sites identified in the 2026-27 Union Budget to be developed as “vibrant experiential cultural centres”.

The proposed work includes curated walkways through excavated areas, technology-based interpretation, interpretation facilities and conservation laboratories, besides support for guides.

The site includes the Dhamek Stupa, Chaukhandi Stupa, monastic remains and the Ashoka Pillar.

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The government is planning a carrying-capacity study, tourism management plan, interpretation strategy and heritage impact assessments before new construction is undertaken in the immediate surroundings.

Kushinagar projects

Kushinagar is where Buddha is believed to have attained Mahaparinirvana.

Here, the government’s plan includes a vipassana centre and development of a “Buddha Gaman Marg”, a proposed route with six identified halt points to connect places associated with Buddha’s journey beyond the Mahaparinirvana Temple and Ramabhar Stupa.

The Kushinagar International Airport provides the destination with an international air link, particularly for pilgrims travelling from Sri Lanka and Southeast Asia, officials said.

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The state government plans to supplement the existing religious sites with interpretation and meditation facilities.

Kaushambi

At Kaushambi, a “Buddha Theme Park” has been proposed, with a “Jataka Mural Gallery”, “Dhyana Vanam” and a “Stupa Gallery” among the planned facilities.

A Kaushambi Museum is also proposed, which will comprise interactive displays and immersive interpretation.

Shravasti

The government is planning to promote the destination as a “Monsoon Retreat”, building on its association with the period when Buddha and his disciples stayed at the site during the rainy season.

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The initiative is aimed at giving Shravasti a distinct tourism identity within the Buddhist circuit and encouraging visitors to spend more time at the destination.

Better road connectivity is also being planned. Officials said the upcoming four-laning of the Barabanki-Bahraich section of the National Highway-927 is likely to reduce travel time to Shravasti. Improvements to Buddhist viharas and visitor facilities are also part of the plans.

Kapilvastu-Piprahwa

At Kapilvastu and Piprahwa, the longer-term proposal is for a “Buddhist Heritage Park” focused on Siddhartha’s early life and the archaeological significance of the region.

The proposed facilities include a sculpture trail, interpretation centre, Buddhist stupa and meditation areas.

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The 2026-27 action plan also includes parking, a cafeteria and visitor facilities at Kapilvastu.

The state also plans to strengthen the destination’s tourism link with Lumbini in Nepal, located across the India-Nepal border.

Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs, said the government wanted the six destinations to be presented as a connected circuit.

“Uttar Pradesh is the only state where visitors can experience so many defining chapters of Lord Buddha’s life. The first six months of 2026 recorded over 30 lakh visitors at these destinations even before Sarnath received the UNESCO recognition. Our focus is now on interpretation, signage, last-mile access, visitor facilities and stronger linkages between the sites so that the circuit becomes easier to understand and travel,” Abhijat said.

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Promoting the circuit

Officials said the state has been promoting the Buddhist circuit in international markets through travel trade events, “familiarisation visits” and participation in tourism fairs, including WTM London, ITB Berlin, FITUR Madrid and Tourism Expo Japan.

In June 2025, the Bodhi Yatra familiarisation programme brought monks, tour operators and travel influencers from Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam to UP, they said.

A delegation of nearly 200 members from Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture is scheduled to visit the state from August 20 to 23, with Varanasi and Sarnath among the proposed destinations.

The visit follows discussions between the state government and Yamanashi authorities on experiential tourism, hospitality, familiarisation exchanges and professional cooperation.