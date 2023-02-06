Sant Ravidas gave broad message of karma to society: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid obeisance to mystic poet Sant Ravidas on the occasion of his 646th birth anniversary at the temple located in Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi.

The CM said, “Sant Ravidas attached great importance to hard work and devotion. He gave a very broad message of ‘karma’ to society by coining in the popular Hindi saying ‘mann changa to kathauti mein Ganga’.”

“Today is a very auspicious day. Six hundred and forty six years ago, a divine light, who had achieved success through his penance and spiritual practice in the company of Sadguru Ramanand Ji Maharaj, a renowned saint of the then devotional path, manifested on this holy land of Kashi.”

“Today, it is clearly visible to all of us how the path for the welfare of humanity is being paved as a gift of that achievement…I congratulate all devotees and well wishers associated with Seer Govardhan. We all know that along with devotion, Sant Ravidas always gave importance to ‘Karmasadhna’ (hard work).”

The CM also read out to him the message sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM’s message read: “The expansion of Sant Ravidasji’s thoughts is limitless. His philosophy and thoughts are always relevant. He envisioned a society where there is no discrimination of any kind. He was striving for social reform and harmony throughout his life.”

“For positive change in the society, he has emphasised on the feeling of harmony and brotherhood. The mantra with which we are moving forward is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, which encapsulates the sense of Sant Ravidas ji’s timeless thoughts based on justice, equality and service,” the PM stated in the message.