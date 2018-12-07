Sangeet Som: Why accuse govt of being partisan? Aklaq kin got relief too

BJP legislator from Sardhana, Sangeet Som said that the Bulanshahr incident on Monday in which a police inspector and a 19-year-old youth were killed in mob violence cannot be termed as a riot but “an over reaction on part of the villagers over cow slaughter.”

On Monday, cars were torched and policemen attacked by men alleging slaughter of cows and demanding immediate action. Police opened fire after the mob began pelting stones at the police chowki in Siyana village. SHO Subodh Kumar Singh, who was injured and was attacked again while being taken to the hospital, died before he could be treated. A video clip that did the rounds showed the Inspector’s body in a Tata Sumo and shots could be heard in the background. The 19-year-old youth, who police identified as Sumit, died of a gunshot injury as the two sides traded fire.

Talking to mediapersons in Meerut before an event where Som felicitated a women wrestler from the town who stood second in a recent national women wrestling event, the BJP MLA without naming anybody said that strict action will be taken against “each individual and every outfit involved in the incident.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already termed the incident as “part of a larger conspiracy” and the state police chief O. P. Singh too said that a “reverse investigation” has been initiated in order to “expose the conspiracy” at Bulandshahr.

Asked why the Yogi government gave compensation to the family of Sumit as he is one of 27 people named in the FIR filed by UP Police in connection with the inspector’s death, Som said no such questions were raised when the former Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav, gave compensation to the family of the 52-year-old Mohammed Akhlaq who was lynched to death by the mob in Bishada village in Dadri on September 28, 2015 following suspicion of beef consumption.

“Why is the BJP government being accused of playing a partisan role over compensation to the family of the youth?” he said.

Som also claimed that the recent statement by the Chief Minister regarding Hanuman (a dalit) has been misquoted by people, especially the political leaders.”These leaders are using selected portion of the CM’s statement to paint the BJP as an anti-Dalit party. Every Hindu has his or her right on our temples and all of us (Hindus) are united and hence there is no difference of opinion on temples among those belonging to our community irrespective of caste,” he said.

The two-time Sardhana legislator also said that there was always a temple (at disputed site) in Ayodhya and it (the temple) still exists. It will be given a magnificent look before the next general elections in 2019, he added. “The Hindus will have to unite to ensure that a gargantuan temple can be built at the site in Ayodhya before the next Lok Sabha elections. There is no question of building the Ram temple elsewhere except the (disputed) site in the temple town with which religions sentiments of all Hindus are attached since centuries,” he said.