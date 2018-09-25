Sambhal: Woman alleges acid attack by husband, in-laws; booked for filing false complaint

A day after a 29-year-old woman filed a police complaint claiming that her in-laws attacked her with acid in Sambhal district, police expunged the FIR Monday and initiated legal action against her for lodging a “fake” complaint.

The woman had gotten an FIR registered against her husband’s cousin and maternal uncle under IPC section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

She had alleged that she and her brother were on their way back home on a motorcycle when the two threw acid on her on the Sambhal-Moradabad road.

However, police said they had expunged the FIR on the basis of a medical report — from which they had deduced that she had manipulated facts about the alleged acid attack — and her brother’s “confession”.

Senior police officers in the district said that over the past three years, three FIRs under charges of rape and gang rape had been registered on the woman’s complaints against her husband and in-laws. She had also alleged that she was given instant triple talaq by her husband and forced to do ‘halala’ with her father-in-law.

“After detailed investigation, we found that under a well-planned conspiracy, the woman and her brother sprinkled some acid on themselves…After that they called the police on ‘100’ and reached the district hospital…When contacted, the woman’s in-laws claimed that her husband never gave her triple talaq and the accusation of halala was false,” said Sambhal SP, Yamuna Prasad.

“The medical report raised many questions. The report mentioned that there wasn’t a drop of acid on her clothes. Also, when acid is suddenly spilt on someone, the eyelids and eyeballs move in a certain way, which was not the case in this matter. The medical report suggested that the woman spilled acid on herself and hence received very minor burn injuries,” he added.

“The woman’s brother confessed that it was all planned by them to send her in-laws to jail. They got acid from a tractor battery and spilt that on themselves. We have expunged the FIR registered yesterday and have initiated action against them under 182 CrPC,” the SP further said.

On earlier FIRs registered on the woman’s complaint, Prasad said, “The woman and her husband married in December 2015. The next month, she got a case of dowry harassment, sexual assault and unnatural offences lodged against her husband and in-laws. After mediation, the couple got back together. In May this year, she got an FIR for rape registered against the person who help mediate. In the first week of September, one more FIR was registered on her complaint against her in-laws for gang rape in the name of halala. The final report (FR) has been filed in the first two cases citing lack of evidence. The third case is under investigation.”

The police are probing the possibility of the woman lodging fake cases to extort money from her husband and in-laws.

