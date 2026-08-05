2024 Sambhal violence ‘pre-planned’: Judicial panel flags role of Samajwadi Party MP

4 were killed in the Sambhal violence on Nov 24, 2024. (File Photo)

The November 2024 Sambhal violence was “pre-planned and not spontaneous”, stated a report by a judicial commission that had probed the issue. While giving a clean chit to the district administration and police, the panel held Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq and others responsible for ‘inciting’ the mob.

The 400-page report, which was submitted last year in August, was tabled in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday.

Violence broke out near Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, 2024, during protests against a court-ordered survey of the 16th-century mosque. A large crowd clashed with the police, leaving four people dead and several others — including police personnel — injured.