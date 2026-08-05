2024 Sambhal violence ‘pre-planned’: Judicial panel flags role of Samajwadi Party MP

The November 2024 Sambhal violence was “pre-planned and not spontaneous”, stated a report by a judicial commission that had probed the issue. While giving a clean chit to the district administration and police, the panel held Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq and others responsible for ‘inciting’ the mob.
The 400-page report, which was submitted last year in August, was tabled in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday.
Violence broke out near Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, 2024, during protests against a court-ordered survey of the 16th-century mosque. A large crowd clashed with the police, leaving four people dead and several others — including police personnel — injured.
Key points flagged in report
Samajwadi Party MP under scanner: The Commission pointed to the role of Barq, the SP MP from Sambhal; Sohail Iqbal, son of six-time SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood; and Jama Masjid committee office-bearers over alleged mobilisation.
Police had booked Barq; Sohail and Zafar Ali, the chairman of the managing committee of Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid, in connection with the violence, besides registering an FIR against 2,750 unidentified persons.
The four deaths: Panel attributed the fatalities to “cross firing” within the crowd, ruled out police firing. The dead were identified as Naeem, a resident of Kot Kurvi locality; Bilal of Sarai Tareen; Numan of Hayat Nagar in Sambhal; and a 19-year-old youth.
Administration backed: The Commission found that police preparations were adequate and rejected the wazukhana explanation as a “cooked-up” version.
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The Commission concluded in its report, “Thorough examination of eyewitness statements, forensic reports, and other relevant evidence by the commission leads to an unequivocal conclusion that the Sambhal violence poses a grave and deadly threat to national security and unequivocally attracts stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”
“The orchestrated violence, characterised by widespread destruction and chaos, aims to undermine India’s unity, integrity, sovereignty, security, and economic stability, striking terror among the populace. If proven, such egregious acts will warrant severe penalties, including life imprisonment,” it added.
The dispute
The Sambhal dispute dates back to November 19, 2024, when Hindu petitioners filed a suit in the Sambhal district court claiming the Shahi Jama Masjid was built over a temple back in the 16th century.
A court-ordered survey was conducted on the same day, followed by another on November 24. The second survey triggered unrest in the area, resulting in the death of four persons and injuries to 29 policemen.
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A total of eight petitioners filed the case in the Sambhal court. These include advocate Hari Shankar Jain, who is also a lawyer in the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath dispute; Advocate Parth Yadav; and Mahant Rishiraj Giri, the mahant of the Kalki Devi temple in Sambhal. Other petitioners are Noida resident Ved Pal Singh; Sambhal residents Rakesh Kumar, Jitpal Yadav, Madanpal, and Deenanath.
The plea claimed there is a “centuries old Shri Hari Har Temple dedicated to Lord Kalki in the heart of city of Sambhal which is being used forcibly and unlawfully” by the Jama Masjid Committee.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More