Sambhal violence: Allahabad HC grants interim anticipatory bail to man who claimed cops shot him

Singh was the same judge who had cleared a survey of the Sambhal Jama Masjid on November 19 two years ago on a petition claiming that a temple had been demolished to build the mosque in 1526.

The Allahabad High Court Tuesday granted interim anticipatory bail to Mohammad Alam, a biscuit seller wanted in connection with a November 2024 Sambhal violence case on several charges including attempt to murder, rioting using weapons, and attacking policemen on duty.

Granting relief subject to conditions, the court directed that in the event of non-compliance with any of these, the prosecution would be at liberty to move an appropriate application seeking cancellation of the interim anticipatory bail.

This comes after then Sambhal Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Vibhanshu Sudheer on January 9 ordered lodging of an FIR against then Circle Officer (CO) of Sambhal City Anuj Chaudhary, and other policemen, for injuries sustained by Alam during alleged police firing in the violence.