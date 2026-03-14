‘If you are so bothered, go fight for Iran’: Sambhal SP seeks explanation for cop’s remarks

The Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) has sought an explanation from Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar over his remarks during a peace meeting, where he reportedly told people that if the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict bothers them, they could board a plane being sent to bring back Indians stranded in Iran, go there, fight from Iran’s side and return.

He added that if the conflict between the two countries begins to affect law and order in India, the authorities would deal with it very firmly.

SP Kumar confirmed to The Indian Express that an explanation has been sought from the circle officer over his statement.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Kumar is purportedly heard saying, “Bahut saare logon ko na, unko khujli is baat ki machi hai ki sahab jhagda to ho raha hai Iran ke, Israel ke beech mein aur wo beech mein na apni tangdi ghuse, ghusaye pade hain. Bhai agar itni dikkat hai to aap baith jao jahaz mein. Jab jahaz lene ja raha hai wahan Iran mein fanse hue Bharatiyon ko, to jahaz mein baith jao aur chale jao aur jao lado Iran ki taraf se laut ke aa jao. Lekin kisi doosre do deshon ke beech mein jhagda ho raha hai aur us jhagde ka agar hamare desh mein kanoon vyavastha par koi asar padega to hum phir ilaaj karaenge bahut badhiya wala. (I am saying that many people seem to be itching over this issue — there is a conflict going on between Iran and Israel, yet they are trying to poke their noses into it. If it bothers you so much, then go ahead and board a plane. When the plane goes to bring back the Indians stranded in Iran, you can sit in it, go there, fight from Iran’s side, and then come back. But if two other countries are fighting and that conflict starts affecting law and order in our country, then we will deal with it very firmly.)

He also says that no slogans, placards or chants against any country should be raised during “Alvida or Friday” prayers, stressing that international conflicts are matters for the countries involved to resolve. “But we will not tolerate anyone coming here and disturbing the atmosphere of our country. If there is a dispute between Iran and the US or any other country, they should resolve it themselves; if required, the government will look into it,” he says.

Police, he said, would trace the source of posters and slogans and take action accordingly. Emphasising that the festival is meant to celebrate harmony, he appealed to people not to create bitterness or tension, adding that some individuals spread provocative claims merely to make Instagram reels before leaving.

He urged people not to allow such acts, warning that even one mischief-maker can vitiate the atmosphere in a town or neighbourhood. Restoring normalcy after tensions arise, he said, takes time, citing Sambhal as an example. Stressing vigilance, he added that international issues — whether related to Iran, Bangladesh or elsewhere — are not India’s concern and should not be allowed to disturb the local atmosphere.

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He said claims about Khamenei’s killing or alleged atrocities by the US were issues for other countries and the wider Muslim world to address, adding that such matters should not be allowed to disturb the atmosphere in India.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Circle Officer’s remarks, saying the officer had no right to tell people how to express themselves in a democratic country. Such comments were unacceptable, he said, stressing that freedom of expression is guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution.

He cited the Constitution’s Seventh Schedule, saying Parliament has the authority to frame policies on foreign affairs, national security and defence, and questioned why people should object to citizens asking the Prime Minister about his meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the Iran attack. He alleged that Netanyahu had become internationally isolated over the Gaza conflict and claimed Modi visited him in that context.

He also referred to an “India House” near Baitul Muqaddas, close to Masjid Al-Aqsa, saying it has been looked after for around 125 years by an Ansari family from western Uttar Pradesh.

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He said PM Modi should have visited places such as India House near Al-Aqsa, Gaza or the West Bank during his trip but instead chose to meet Israeli leaders. He also claimed that an award presented by Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, was created only for the occasion, calling it an insult and alleging it was done merely to please the Prime Minister.