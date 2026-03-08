Youth booked for kidnapping in UP’s Sambhal after classmate from another community found at his home

The Sambhal police in Uttar Pradesh Saturday booked a youth for allegedly kidnapping a girl from another community after she was found at his home. Tension gripped the village after members of a right-wing group gathered outside the home of the youth from a minority community, alleging that the girl was being held there against her will.

The police said the girl, who is pursuing her graduation, had allegedly gone to the youth’s house, around 4 km from her house, on his scooter. The two reportedly studied together at the same coaching institute.

On receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the girl to a government-run women’s shelter for safety and further procedures.