Youth booked for kidnapping in UP’s Sambhal after classmate from another community found at his home

The Sambhal police in Uttar Pradesh Saturday booked a youth for allegedly kidnapping a girl from another community after she was found at his home. Tension gripped the village after members of a right-wing group gathered outside the home of the youth from a minority community, alleging that the girl was being held there against her will.
The police said the girl, who is pursuing her graduation, had allegedly gone to the youth’s house, around 4 km from her house, on his scooter. The two reportedly studied together at the same coaching institute.
On receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the girl to a government-run women’s shelter for safety and further procedures.
According to police, the girl’s father stated in his complaint that his daughter left home to attend her coaching class around 8 am on Saturday. When she failed to return home after several hours, the family grew concerned and began searching for her.
“My daughter, who is studying in the second semester of her graduation, had gone to attend coaching classes on Saturday but did not return home. Later, I received information about her whereabouts from Bajrang Dal leader Ashish Tufani and some others, after which I informed the police about the matter,” said the woman’s 44-year-old father, who works in a private firm in Sambhal.
“The youth booked in the case studies with my daughter at the same coaching institute, but I have never met him before,” the father said.
The police are conducting raids to trace the youth after lodging the FIR against him, said the station house officer (SHO) of the local police station. He added that the age of the youth booked in the case is yet to be ascertained.
When contacted, Bajrang Dal’s Sambhal district convener, Ashish Tufani, claimed the organisation had received information that the youth was bringing a girl from another community to his house.
“On Saturday, we received specific information and went to the spot. I also informed the police about the matter. However, before the police arrived, the youth fled the house. Later, the police found the girl at his house,” he said.
The village has a mixed population, and a police team has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. The youth’s family could not be contacted for comment.
