Sambhal imam slapped with Rs 6.94 crore penalty for building mosque, dargah on gram sabha land

The order was passed on a report submitted by the area lekhpal (revenue official), which stated that the land measuring 0.1340 hectares at Saif Khan Sarai village is recorded in the revenue records as property of the Gram Sabha.

A tehsildar court in Sambhal has imposed a penalty of Rs 6.94 crore on the imam of a mosque and his brother for constructing a house, mosque and a dargah on gram sabha land and directed them to vacate the plot.

The court observed that the family was occupying the land in an unauthorised manner since 1972.

The order was passed on a report submitted by the area lekhpal (revenue official), which stated that the land measuring 0.1340 hectares at Saif Khan Sarai village is recorded in the revenue records as property of the Gram Sabha.

The report claimed that Aftab Hussain, imam of Jama Masjid, encroached upon the land by constructing permanent structures around 20 years back, including a house, a mosque and a dargah.