Sambhal: Hours after mother ‘beat them with a stick’, bodies of two sisters found hanging from tree

The bodies of two sisters — aged 18 and 19 years — were found hanging from a tree near their home in Sambhal district early Sunday. Police suspect they committed suicide, and claimed that hours before their bodies were found, the two were scolded by their mother and beaten with a stick, allegedly because they did not take care of the family’s cattle in her absence.

While the postmortem report is still awaited, police said that prima facie, there were no indications of foul play, and that apart from the rope marks around their necks, there were injuries on their bodies.

“Early Sunday morning, we were informed that the two sisters had hanged themselves from a tree near their house in Dhumnadipur. By the time we reached the spot, local residents had removed the bodies from the tree. Our sources informed us that the girls took the step after their mother scolded and beat them up,” said Gunnaur Circle Officer (CO) Gamleshwar Biltoriya.

“The two girls had been left in charge of taking care of the family’s cattle as their parents had gone out of town to attend a relative’s last rites. The girls did not do so and when their parents came back Saturday evening, their mother scolded them and beat them with a stick,” he added.

Asked about the possibility of sexual assault or an honour killing, Station House Officer (SHO) of Gunnaur police station Atta Mohammad said that prime facie, there was no such indication.

“In our investigation so far, we haven’t found anything pointing towards the possibility of honour killing. We have talked to the family members and they confirmed that the girls were scolded by their mother on Saturday. No FIR has been registered so far,” he said, adding that the girls have two other sisters and a brother.