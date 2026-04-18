Religious structures built ‘illegally’ on govt land demolished in Sambhal

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The Sambhal district administration on Friday carried out a major drive demolishing alleged encroachments by religious structures such as eidgah, imambara, mosque and madrasas on public land in two villages.
According to the government, the action was taken following CM Yogi Adityanath’s directive to remove illegal constructions from reserved-category Gram Sabha making the land free from encroachment. The administration conducted the operation in presence of heavy police force to maintain law and order.
In village Bicholi of Sambhal tehsil, the government stated illegal constructions of an imambara and an eidgah allegedly on land reserved for manure pits and grazing. The tehsildar court carried out the legal process and had issued an eviction order on January 31, the administration stated.
As no appeal was filed against the order, the administration reached the site today and removed the constructions demolishing the structures.
Similarly, in village Mubarakpur Band, the administration claimed, an inquiry was conducted following complaints of encroachment on Gram Sabha land.
Constructions of a mosque and madrasa were found in the inquiry and the administration gave the concerned an opportunity to remove the structures themselves. But, the administration further claimed the caretaker and others cited lack of resources and sought administrative assistance.
Subsequently, the illegal constructions were removed on Friday in the presence of officials. A total of 1.1 hectares of land in Bicholi and Mubarakpur Band was freed from encroachment, the administration informed the government.
District Magistrate Rajendra Painsia stated that the entire action was carried out based on revenue records and court orders. He clarified that encroachment on Gram Sabha land, grazing land, playgrounds, manure pits, and other public-use land will not be tolerated.
He added, “Due opportunity is given to concerned parties before action is taken. The anti-encroachment drive will continue in the district, and any illegal occupation found will be removed. All actions are completed within a time-bound period of three months, including a 30-day window for appeal.”
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