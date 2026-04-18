Religious structures built ‘illegally’ on govt land demolished in Sambhal

Demolition drive being carried out by the district administration to remove an allegedly illegally constructed mosque, in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

The Sambhal district administration on Friday carried out a major drive demolishing alleged encroachments by religious structures such as eidgah, imambara, mosque and madrasas on public land in two villages.

According to the government, the action was taken following CM Yogi Adityanath’s directive to remove illegal constructions from reserved-category Gram Sabha making the land free from encroachment. The administration conducted the operation in presence of heavy police force to maintain law and order.

In village Bicholi of Sambhal tehsil, the government stated illegal constructions of an imambara and an eidgah allegedly on land reserved for manure pits and grazing. The tehsildar court carried out the legal process and had issued an eviction order on January 31, the administration stated.