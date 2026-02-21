Sambhal farmer kills sister over relationship with man from another community — turns himself in

Police said the incident took place on Friday night when the siblings were alone at home

Written by: Manish Sahu
2 min readLucknowFeb 21, 2026 11:10 AM IST
Sambhal farmer kills sister over relationship with man from another community -- turns himself inPolice said the siblings were alone at home, with other family members having gone to attend a function.
A 25-year-old farmer in Sambhal allegedly strangled his younger sister to death after she refused to end her relationship with a youth from another community.

The incident took place on Friday night. Police said the siblings were alone at home, with other family members having gone to attend a function.

Police said the accused, Jane Alam, called the police control room at 11 pm the same night and admitted to the crime. A police team rushed to the spot and found the victim’s body lying on a bed, while the accused was standing nearby.

“Alam has been arrested and will be produced before the court,” said Station House Officer (SHO) of Asmauli police station, Sanjeev Giri.

The victim has been identified as Roop Jahan (20).

Police said the family of the youth, Shivam, with whom the victim was allegedly in a relationship, claimed the two married in secret nearly two months ago.

Acting on a complaint filed by Shivam’s mother, Harpyari, police have registered a case of murder against the accused. Shivam belongs to the Saini community.
SHO Giri said the probe will ascertain whether Roop Jahan and Shivam had solemnised their marriage.

He added that the murder appeared to be a fallout of the victim’s relationship with the youth. The incident occurred after an argument between the victim and her brother, he said.

Heavy police force has been deployed in Matwali Patti village, where the accused lives, to prevent any untoward incident.

The village has a mixed population.

During preliminary inquiry, police found that the victim had been in a relationship with Shivam for the past few years.

While Shivam’s family had agreed to the match, Roop Jahan’s family was opposed to it. The matter was reportedly raised several times before the village panchayat, but no resolution could be reached as the woman remained adamant about staying with Shivam.

Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further conclusions can be drawn once the report is out.

