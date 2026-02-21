Sambhal farmer kills sister over relationship with man from another community — turns himself in

Police said the siblings were alone at home, with other family members having gone to attend a function.

A 25-year-old farmer in Sambhal allegedly strangled his younger sister to death after she refused to end her relationship with a youth from another community.

The incident took place on Friday night. Police said the siblings were alone at home, with other family members having gone to attend a function.

Police said the accused, Jane Alam, called the police control room at 11 pm the same night and admitted to the crime. A police team rushed to the spot and found the victim’s body lying on a bed, while the accused was standing nearby.

“Alam has been arrested and will be produced before the court,” said Station House Officer (SHO) of Asmauli police station, Sanjeev Giri.